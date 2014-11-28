MOSCOW Nov 28 Russian consumer credit group TCS
said on Friday its third-quarter net profit fell 27
percent year-on-year to 1.1 billion roubles ($22.2 million),
beating analysts' forecasts.
TCS, founded by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, focuses on
Russia's regions, where it delivers credit cards by courier.
A Reuters survey of seven analysts had forecast that
third-quarter net profit at TCS would be 1 billion roubles.
TCS said in a statement that it planned to pay dividends of
3 billion roubles to its shareholders by the end of the year and
added that it retained its previous profit guidance of 2.9
billion to 3.4 billion roubles for the full year.
(1 US dollar = 49.5570 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)