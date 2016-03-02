* TCS Q4 net at 0.9 bln roubles

MOSCOW, March 2 Russian consumer credit firm TCS Group said it was cautious on this year's outlook after its fourth-quarter profit came in line with forecasts, and it adopted a new dividend policy tied to its capital levels.

TCS cited among risks unemployment and a decline in people's residual income due to pressures from an economic slump.

Russia is still locked in recession as Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and weak oil prices hamper growth, leaving its consumer lenders exposed to potential losses.

TCS said on Wednesday it expected to make between 3-4 billion roubles ($41-54 million) of net profit this year, up from 1.9 billion roubles in 2015 and similar to the level it earned in 2014.

It made 0.9 billion roubles in profit in the fourth quarter, versus analysts' expectations for 910 million roubles of profit.

Oliver Hughes, chief executive of Tinkoff Bank, one of TCS Group's businesses, told a conference call with journalists that he saw TCS's net loan book growing by 15-20 percent in 2016 as it added new clients and lent more to its existing ones.

London-listed TCS is an online provider of retail banking services founded by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov.

Profitability has been supported during Russia's crisis by its low costs, since it operates without a branch network.

But TCS's capital levels fell over 2015, with its N1 Russian central bank capital adequacy ratio falling to 13.0 percent at the end of the year from 15.5 percent at the end of 2014.

On Wednesday TCS said its new dividend policy meant dividends would be paid provided the bank anticipated its current and projected N1 ratio would remain at or above 10.5 percent after the dividend payments were made.

TCS Group's N1 ratio fell further to 11.8 percent as of Feb. 1, according to a separate regulatory filing according to Russian accounting standards last month.

TCS management explained on Wednesday the further fall was because the central bank had withdrawn regulatory relaxations governing the exchange rates banks use to value their assets.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Jason Bush)