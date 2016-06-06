(Corrects name of cycling team in paragraph three to Tinkoff from Tinkoff-Saxo)

MOSCOW, June 6 Russian consumer lender TCS Group made a record profit of 1.9 billion roubles ($28.9 million) in the first quarter, beating forecasts and sending its share price soaring.

It also improved its profit guidance, saying it now expected to make 7-8 billion roubles in net profit this year and to achieve return on equity of over 25 percent.

London-listed TCS, an online provider of retail banking services, is majority owned by flamboyant Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, owner of the Tinkoff cycling team.

It has weathered Russia's economic crisis better than other consumer lenders, in part because its branch-free business model allows it to keep costs down.

"We see the positive dynamics of the first quarter have continued in the second," said Oliver Hughes, chief executive of Tinkoff Bank, one of the group's businesses.

TCS shares were up over 12 percent by 0907 GMT after earlier hitting their highest in almost two years.

The bank said its net interest income rose 29 percent to 8.3 billion roubles in the first quarter from a year earlier, while its provisions for bad loans fell to 2.7 billion roubles from 4.1 billion roubles.

Hughes said the bank's results were helped by the expiry of costly customer deposits opened last year, when the bank offered higher interest rates in line with higher central bank rates.

He added that the bank continued to increase credit card issuance, helping its loan book grow by 6 percent. "But it's still early days," he said.

Analysts had expected TCS would make 1.4 billion roubles in the first three months of 2016, versus a loss of 0.2 billion roubles a year earlier.

($1 = 65.7200 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Jason Bush)