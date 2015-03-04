MOSCOW, March 4 Russian consumer credit company
TCS Group said on Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit
fell by 65 percent to 600 million roubles ($9.7 million).
Analysts had predicted the bank would earn around 870
million roubles in the fourth quarter.
TCS is an online provider of retail banking services and
also sells insurance. It was founded by Russian entrepreneur
Oleg Tinkov.
An economic slowdown exacerbated by a collapse in oil prices
and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis has eroded profits
at Russian banks, which have been hit by rising risk-management
costs and deteriorating quality of their loan books.
($1 = 61.9900 roubles)
