MOSCOW, March 4 Russian consumer credit company TCS Group said on Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit fell by 65 percent to 600 million roubles ($9.7 million).

Analysts had predicted the bank would earn around 870 million roubles in the fourth quarter.

TCS is an online provider of retail banking services and also sells insurance. It was founded by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov.

An economic slowdown exacerbated by a collapse in oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis has eroded profits at Russian banks, which have been hit by rising risk-management costs and deteriorating quality of their loan books. ($1 = 61.9900 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Christian Lowe)