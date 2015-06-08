MOSCOW, June 8 Russian consumer credit firm TCS Group said on Monday it made a net loss of 193 million roubles ($3.45 million) in the first quarter.

TCS, founded and controlled by entrepreneur Oleg Tinkoff, said it deliberately reduced its issuance of new credit cards as part of efforts to build a liquidity cushion.

It made a net profit of 0.4 billion roubles a year earlier.

Russian banks have seen their profits slide because of high central bank funding costs and as an economic slowdown has led to a deterioration in the quality of their loan books.

($1 = 55.9300 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)