MOSCOW Dec 1 Russian consumer credit company TCS Group raised its 2015 profit guidance after beating analysts' expectations in the third quarter, when it made 0.7 billion roubles ($10.6 million) of net profit, the firm said on Tuesday.

Analysts had forecast the bank would make 457 million roubles of net profit in the third quarter.

TCS said on Tuesday it expected to make full-year 2015 profit of around 1.5 billion roubles, as opposed to previous guidance of 0.5 billion to 1 billion roubles.

In 2016, TCS expects to at least double its profit assuming there are no major disruptions in the operating environment, it said in a statement. ($1 = 66.1725 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Maria Kiselyova)