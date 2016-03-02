MOSCOW, March 2 Russian consumer credit company
TCS Group said on Wednesday it had made 0.9 billion
roubles ($12.26 million)in net profit in the fourth quarter of
last year, around 30 percent higher than in the previous
quarter.
That was in line with analysts' expectations for 910 million
roubles of net profit in the final three months of last year.
TCS said in a statement accompanying its financial results
that it was cautious about 2016 because there were still risks
of unemployment and residual income decline due to a challenging
macro-economic environment.
It expects to make an overall 2016 net profit of between 3-4
billion roubles, up from 1.9 billion roubles in 2015.
London-listed TCS is an online provider of retail banking
services and also sells insurance.
($1 = 73.4300 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)