MOSCOW Nov 30 Russian consumer lender TCS Group made a net profit of 2.9 billion roubles ($44.6 million) in the third quarter, it said on Wednesday, beating analysts' forecasts and setting a new record financial result.

Analysts had forecast TCS would make 2.7 billion roubles in profit in the third three months of the year.

TCS is an online provider of retail banking services and also sells insurance.

It also said on Wednesday it had approved a second interim dividend for 2016 of 21 cents per share.

In October, TCS raised its guidance for 2016 following strong results in the second quarter. ($1 = 65.0180 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)