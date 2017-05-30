UPDATE 6-Senate Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement bill with tough debate expected
MOSCOW May 30 Russian consumer lender TCS Group made 3.4 billion roubles ($60.16 million) of net profit in the first quarter, it said on Tuesday, in line with analysts' forecasts.
TCS Group made 1.9 billion roubles of profit in the first quarter last year.
London-listed TCS said its share of non-performing loans fell to 9.6 percent in the first three months of 2017 from 10.2 percent a year earlier, while its net interest margin rose from 25.4 percent to 26.6 percent.
It added that it had approved an interim dividend of $0.17 per share/per GDR and that it was on track to meet its full-year targets.
($1 = 56.5143 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)
