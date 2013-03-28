* MTS, Vimpelcom offer $4-$4.25 bln for Tele2 Russia
* VTB says its $3.5 bln deal is done, legally binding
* Fridman's A1 offers $3.6-$4 bln for the unit
* Running numbers on possible bid for Tele2 as a whole
* Tele2 and main shareholder stand by $3.5 bln VTB deal
(Adds offer made by MTS and Vimpelcom, Tele2 comment)
By Megan Davies and Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, March 28 Russian mobile companies MTS
and Vimpelcom Ltd joined the bidders for Tele2
AB's Russian unit on Thursday, rivaling a proposal by
billionaire Mikhail Fridman's A1 investment group and an agreed
deal with VTB Bank OAO.
MTS and Vimpelcom are offering to buy the asset for $4.0
billion to $4.25 billion, including $1.15 billion of net debt,
they said late on Thursday, claiming their bid was at a premium
of up to 30 percent over the agreed deal with VTB.
"We would like to express our strong interest in providing
an alternative offer to the shareholders of Tele2 AB and we
think this is a distinctly more attractive proposal," the
companies said in a joint statement citing their chief executive
officers.
State-controlled bank VTB agreed on Wednesday to buy Tele2
Russia in a deal that puts an enterprise value - or equity plus
debt - on the business of $3.5 billion.
A1 said on Thursday it topped VTB's offer with an all-cash
bid of $3.6-$4 billion and said it was also considering an offer
for the whole of the parent, Nordic telecoms group.
A1's challenge boosted Tele2 shares and raised the prospect
of a rare Russian takeover fight - pitting Fridman, flush with
billions from the sale of oil company TNK-BP Holding OAO
, against the country's No.2 bank.
Tele2 declined to comment on the MTS and Vimpelcom offer.
"We have sold the Russian entity. We did so last night. I
won't make any further comment," Tele2 spokeswoman Pernilla
Oldmark said.
The Tele2 unit is Russia's fourth-biggest mobile operator
after MTS, MegaFon OAO and Vimpelcom, with
around 23 million subscribers in 2012. Some analysts speculated
these operators or state-controlled Rostelecom could
end up as shareholders.
"We concluded this deal, it is legally binding, it is done,"
Yuri Soloviev, VTB's first deputy president and chairman of the
management board, said on Thursday.
The bank is open to bringing in strategic partners or
financial backers, he added. Soloviev said VTB had not been
officially approached by any of the industry players inside or
outside of Russia, but would consider any proposals on merit. He
wants to keep it as a whole business rather than breaking it up.
"We will spend some time thinking about strategic
development and potential shareholders who would come and give
us value," Soloviev said. "These could be financial, strategic,
Russians, outside investors."
RUNNING THE FIGURES
A1 did not say how much it might be prepared to pay for all
of Tele2, which had a stock market value of $7.5 billion at
Wednesday's close.
"A price for the entirety of Tele2 is in the works - we are
running the figures on a possible offer for the entire
business," the spokesman said.
Stockholm-listed Tele2 said it was committed to the sale of
its Russian business to VTB. The deal values Tele2 Russia's
equity at $2.4 billion and includes the assumption of net debt
of $1.2 billion.
Swedish firm Investment Kinnevik AB, which has a
47.9 percent voting interest in Tele2, said it was "completely
behind" the sale to VTB. It was not immediately available for
comment on the statement from MTS and Vimpelcom.
Some analysts, however, said the sale to VTB looked cheap.
Andy Parnis at UBS said he was surprised at the low multiple
paid, even with Tele2's lack of a data licence.
Tele2's Russian business has been in play since it lost out
in a licensing auction for next-generation 4G services.
The sale values Tele2's Russian business in line with MTS
and Vimpelcom, which trade at multiples of 4.7 and 4.3 times
forecast 2013 earnings, even though it has superior growth
prospects.
Tele2 investor relations head Lars Torstensson said analysts
had put an average value of around 24 billion Swedish crowns
($3.7 billion) on Tele2's Russian unit, just above the sale
price of 23 billion.
"We do believe this is a very fair price," said Soloviev.
"The price we are paying is in line with the public market."
Barclays analyst JP Davids said the VTB deal was attractive
because no regulatory issues are anticipated, whereas A1 is part
of Fridman's group, which owns a stake in rival Vimpelcom.
Fridman recently closed a deal alongside three other
entrepreneurs to sell their one-half stake in TNK-BP, Russia's
third-largest oil company, to state oil major Rosneft
for $28 billion.
His Alfa Group, of which A1 is a part, received $14 billion
and has said it plans to reinvest the proceeds in
telecommunications and oil projects.
Fridman, worth $16.5 billion according to Forbes, also made
$5 billion last year from the sale of his stake in MegaFon.
Tele2 is being advised by Morgan Stanley. VTB is
advised by its investment bank arm VTB Capital.
($1 = 6.5162 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Simon Johnson, Johan Ahlander, Niklas
Pollard and Leila Abboud; Writing by Megan Davies and Maria
Kiselyova; Editing by Erica Billingham, David Holmes and Andre
Grenon)