* VTB said its deal is done, legally binding
* Fridman's A1 says sale to VTB undervalues Tele2 Russia
* Ready to offer $3.6-$4 bln for Tele2's Russian unit
* Running numbers on possible bid for Tele2 as a whole
* Tele2 and main shareholder stand by $3.5 bln VTB deal
By Megan Davies and Simon Johnson
MOSCOW/STOCKHOLM, March 28 Russian
state-controlled bank VTB said it had struck a
legally-binding deal to buy Tele2's Russian division,
after billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment group A1
threatened to top VTB's $3.5 billion bid for the asset.
A1's challenge boosted Tele2 shares and raised the prospect
of a rare Russian takeover tussle, pitting Fridman - flush with
billions from the sale of oil firm TNK-BP - against
the country's No.2 bank.
A1 had said it was prepared to make an all-cash bid of
between $3.6 billion and $4 billion for Tele2's Russian arm and
was also considering an offer for the whole of the parent Nordic
telecoms group.
That would top an agreed sale to VTB that puts an enterprise
value - or equity plus debt - on the business of $3.5 billion.
"We concluded this deal, it is legally binding, it is done,"
Yuri Soloviev, VTB's first deputy president and chairman of the
management board, said on Thursday. The bank is open to bringing
in strategic partners or financial backers, he said.
The Tele2 unit is Russia's fourth-biggest mobile operator,
after MTS, MegaFon and Vimpelcom
, with around 23 million subscribers in 2012. Some
analysts speculated these operators or state-controlled
Rostelecom could end up as shareholders.
"We remain interested in the opportunity to acquire (the
Tele2 unit)," a spokeswoman for Vimpelcom said.
Soloviev said VTB had not been officially approached by any
of the industry players inside or outside of Russia, but would
consider any proposals on merit. He wants to keep it as a whole
business as opposed to breaking it up.
"We will spend some time thinking about strategic
development and potential shareholders who would come and give
us value," Soloviev said. "These could be financial, strategic,
Russians, outside investors."
An A1 spokesman said: "The price offered by VTB is below
market (price) and we're prepared to increase it".
A1 did not say how much it might be prepared to pay for all
of Tele2, which had a stock market value of $7.5 billion at
Wednesday's close.
RUNNING THE FIGURES
"A price for the entirety of Tele2 is in the works - we are
running the figures on a possible offer for the entire
business," the spokesman said.
Stockholm-listed Tele2 said it was committed to the sale of
its Russian business to VTB. The deal values Tele2 Russia's
equity at $2.4 billion and includes the assumption of net debt
of $1.2 billion.
Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, which has a
47.9 percent voting interest in Tele2, said it was "completely
behind" the sale to VTB.
Some analysts, however, said the sale to VTB looked cheap.
Andy Parnis at UBS said he was surprised at the low multiple
paid, even with Tele2's lack of a data licence.
Tele2's Russian business has been in play since it lost out
in a licensing auction for next-generation 4G services.
The sale values Tele2's Russian business in line with MTS
and Vimpelcom, which trade at multiples of 4.7 and 4.3 times
forecast 2013 earnings, even though it has superior growth
prospects.
Tele2 investor relations head Lars Torstensson said analysts
had put an average value of around 24 billion Swedish crowns
($3.7 billion) on Tele2's Russian unit, just above the sale
price of 23 billion.
"We do believe this is a very fair price," said Soloviev.
"The price we are paying is in line with the public market."
Barclays analyst JP Davids said the VTB deal was attractive
because no regulatory issues are anticipated, whereas A1 is part
of Fridman's group which owns a stake in rival Vimpelcom.
Fridman recently closed a deal alongside three other tycoons
to sell their one-half stake in TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest
oil firm, to state oil major Rosneft for $28 billion.
His Alfa Group, of which A1 is a part, received $14 billion
and has said it plans to reinvest the proceeds in telecoms and
oil projects.
The tycoon, worth $16.5 billion according to Forbes, also
last year made $5 billion from the sale of his stake in MegaFon.
Tele2 is being advised on the deal by Morgan Stanley.
VTB is being advised by its investment bank arm VTB Capital.
($1 = 6.5162 Swedish crowns)
