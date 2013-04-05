(Repeats with no change to text)
* Tele2 says deal is closed, eight days after unveiled
* Vimpelcom, a Fridman investment, has bid for Tele2 unit,
alongside MTS
* Bid rivals one made by Fridman's own A1 partnership
* Bids seem doomed as Tele2, VTB insist their deal is sealed
By Megan Davies
MOSCOW, April 4 Investors may be puzzled why
billionaire Mikhail Fridman seemed to be bidding against himself
for a telecoms company that is no longer for sale.
Fridman is linked with two bids for the Russian unit of
Nordic operator Tele2 - one from his A1 vehicle and
the other, at a higher price, from MTS and Vimpelcom
, in which he is a leading investor.
Usually a master tactician with a ruthless focus on value,
the 48-year-old tycoon is flush with cash and confidence after
he and his partners pulled down $14 billion by selling oil firm
TNK-BP to Kremlin-backed oil major Rosneft last month.
"This is standard Fridman - he's being aggressive and he has
cash now and feels he can be more aggressive," said one
Moscow-based investor. "He probably wants to invest it instead
of having it sit around earning zero percent in a bank."
For all Fridman's deal-making prowess, the game seems over.
Tele2 said on Thursday it had completed its $3.55 billion
deal to sell its Russian business to state-backed bank VTB
. While the price was lower than the Fridman bids, the
deal offered cash in hand, rapid clearance by Russian regulators
and a cut of any profits if VTB sells the unit on quickly.
It was closed just eight days after it was announced.
Vimpelcom, MTS and A1 declined comment regarding the completion.
The approaches from A1 and the MTS-Vimpelcom alliance of
Russia's telecoms market leader and No.3 player were made public
after Tele2 had announced its agreed sale. In the days that
followed, they scrambled to show their hands. A1 offered up to
$4 billion; MTS and Vimpelcom up to $4.25 billion.
"There was an attempt to do it through A1 and later on
Vimpelcom tried directly... I don't see anything else than just
a tactical approach, and then it did not work out," said one
telecoms executive who declined to be named.
Ukraine-born Fridman, one of a group of businessmen who
amassed vast fortunes and political influence under Russian
President Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, seems left with few
options.
MODUS OPERANDI
Vimpelcom and MTS say Tele2 spurned their approaches, while
A1 maintains it put forward its own higher offer before the VTB
deal was signed, only to be ignored.
Analysts have described the A1 bid as a means to make the
MTS-Vimpelcom bid look more appealing to Tele2.
But they also note that Fridman's activism reflects his
concern about Vimpelcom's competitive position in Russia as the
weakest, and most indebted, of the Big Three market players led
by MTS and followed by Alisher Usmanov's MegaFon.
"I think (A1) has (made its bid) on behalf of Vimpelcom to a
certain extent, they're doing it to protect Vimpelcom," said
Anna Lepetukhina, telecoms analyst at Sberbank.
The dual bids ratcheted up the pressure on Tele2 - ensuring
a message was heard that more money is on offer. The telecoms
companies and A1, which is part of Fridman's Alfa Group, have
said they are pursuing their bids separately.
Remaining tactics could include taking legal action or
attempting to buy Tele2 outright- both things A1 has said it is
considering. It could also try to buy the asset from VTB,
although if the bank sells it within a year it will have to hand
a chunk of the profit to Tele2.
"Alfa and A1 are extremely clever and extremely aggressive
and they will sue anybody at anytime with any argument, whether
it's a good one or not," said one Moscow-based lawyer.
Shortly after the VTB deal was announced, A1 said it was
considering taking legal action, claiming lost opportunity and
that it was in talks with minority shareholders. Minority
shareholders have not come forward.
A1's threat to litigate was in keeping with Alfa's modus
operandi. Fridman has fought pitched legal battles against some
of the biggest foreign investors in Russia - among them
Vimpelcom co-owner Telenor and oil giant BP.
There has been scepticism whether such an approach with
Tele2 would work. "If it's really a question about a UK or U.S.
public takeover, and the company is really in play, the board
has a duty to go with the highest offer, but I don't think this
is that kind of situation," said one Moscow-based lawyer who
asked not to be named. "I think it's more like a private deal."
DIVERSIFICATION
Flush with cash from a $28 billion deal alongside three
other tycoons to sell out of TNK-BP, and a $5 billion
windfall from selling a stake in MegaFon, Fridman has
been encouraged by the Kremlin to pump money back into Russia.
However, some observers have said the tycoon, worth $16.5
billion according to Forbes, is looking to spread his risk and
pare back his exposure to Russia - where his assets also include
stakes in Alfa bank and struggling food retailer X5.
Fridman has made some large exits in Russia, selling out of
MegaFon and TNK-BP, while making moves to increase his influence
over Egypt's Orascom Telecom and Turkey's Turkcell.
Alfa Group is setting up an international investment
business, the head of the AAR consortium which invested in
TNK-BP recently said. This would look for long-term strategic
investment opportunities in Russia, North and South America,
Asia and Africa.
