MOSCOW, March 28 Russian mobile phone operators
MTS and Vimpelcom said on Thursday they had
offered to buy the Russian unit of Swedish rival Tele2
for $4.0-4.25 billion, including $1.15 billion of net
debt.
In a joint letter to Tele2 Chairman Mike Parton and
President and CEO Mats Granryd, the companies expressed interest
in acquiring Tele2, with the joint bid seen ensuring regulatory
approvals, they said in a joint statement.
"We ... would be prepared to enter into discussions
immediately with the aim of being able to conclude a transaction
within a short timeframe and hence deliver the sort of
transaction certainty we imagine Tele2 would be seeking," the
companies said in the statement quoting their CEOs.
Tele2 said on Wednesday it would sell its Russian unit to
Russian state-controlled bank VTB in a $3.5 billion
deal, followed by a statement from a unit of Vimpelcom's biggest
shareholder Alfa-Group that it is prepared to make a counter
offer.
MTS and Vimpelcom said their offer represented a premium of
up to 30 percent compared to the bid made by VTB.