MOSCOW, March 28 Russian bank VTB said
on Thursday its acquisition of Swedish telecoms operator Tele2's
Russian operations was a done deal and it was now
open to bringing in strategic partners or financial backers.
"We concluded this deal, it is legally binding, it is done,"
said Yuri Soloviev, the first deputy president and chairman of
the management board of VTB.
"We would like to keep Tele2 as a whole business ... We will
spend some time thinking about strategic development and
potential shareholders who would come and give us value. These
could be financial, strategic, Russians, outside investors."
Soloviev declined to comment on plans by A1, the investment
arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, to make a counter
offer for Tele2.