BRIEF-Huaan Securities' 2016 net profit down 67.7 pct
* Says 2016 net profit down 67.7 percent y/y at 602.0 million yuan ($87.50 million)
STOCKHOLM, April 2 Nordic telecom operator Tele2 said on Tuesday said its deal to sell its Russian unit to banking group VTB was closed and could not be reopened.
"This deal is closed, it cannot be opened up," Lars Torstensson, group communications director at Tele2 said.
"We are waiting for regulatory approval."
He said regulatory clearance should be straightforward.
Tele2's Russian business has become the center of rival offers in the wake of $3.5 billion agreed deal unveiled last week to sell the assets to state-controlled bank VTB.
MOSCOW, March 28 VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia's second largest bank VTB, has moved into the agricultural commodities business, with a focus on the Black Sea and Central Europe, its head of global commodities Atanas Djumaliev told Reuters.