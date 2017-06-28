MOSCOW, June 28 Pavel Durov, founder of the
Telegram messaging app, agreed on Wednesday for his firm to be
registered in Russia after coming under pressure from the
authorities to do so, but said Telegram would not share
confidential user data with anyone.
Durov spoke out after Russia's FSB security service said
terrorists had used his app to carry out a deadly suicide
bombing on Russian soil and after the communications regulator
said it would block Telegram unless it obtained information
needed to put the app on an official government list of
information distributors.
Once on the list, Telegram would have to store information
about its users on Russian servers and hand over user
information to the authorities on request.
Durov, writing on social media, said on Wednesday that while
he was happy for Telegram to be formally registered in Russia
and to supply basic information about the company, he would not
do anything to violate the app users' privacy.
"We won't comply with ... laws that are incompatible with
Telegram's confidentiality policy or protecting people's private
lives," wrote Durov.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)