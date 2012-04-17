* Kremlin-funded RT launches Julian Assange's show
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, April 17 Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan
Nasrallah told a Russian television channel on Tuesday that his
Syria-backed group had tried to act as a mediator in the Syrian
conflict but failed to persuade the opposition to come to the
negotiating table.
Nasrallah made the remarks on the Kremlin-funded English
language television station during the first broadcast of a new
talk show hosted by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
"We contacted the opposition to encourage them and to
facilitate the process of dialogue with the regime," said
Nasrallah, speaking through a translator via a video link from a
secret location. "But they rejected dialogue."
Hezbollah, a political and militant Shi'ite group, has
backed President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on a mostly
Sunni-led uprising which they blame on foreign-backed militants.
In remarks broadcast on Tuesday, Nasrallah said al Qaeda
fighters had joined the opposition and sought to turn Syria
"into a battleground". He also attacked "certain" Arab countries
who he said were encouraging the opposition to fight.
His group, which fought a war with Israel in 2006, believes
the West seeks to reshape the Middle East by replacing Assad
with a ruler friendly to Israel. It has however praised
uprisings elsewhere in the Arab world.
Nasrallah was the first guest on Assange's much-anticipated
interview show, The World Tomorrow, on Russia's RT channel.
Currently under house arrest in Britain, Australian-born
Assange is fighting extradition to Sweden for questioning on an
alleged sexual assault.
After the Hezbollah interview, Assange told the channel he
had chosen the Russian channel, which says it has a broad
international reach, because he wanted his critical views to
reach the American audience.
"Unfortunately, the majority of big networks in the United
States are now not capable of effectively criticising the abuse
of U.S. military power," Assange said.
He dismissed suggestions the channel's connection to the
Kremlin undermined his editorial freedom.
Assange, 40, infuriated the U.S. government in 2010 when
WikiLeaks released secret video footage and thousands of U.S.
diplomatic cables about the U.S.-led wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan.
Russia's Vladimir Putin, once described in the cables as an
"alpha dog" presiding over a "mafia state", condemned Assange's
arrest, and the WikiLeaks founder has since received a
sympathetic coverage in Kremlin-controlled media.
