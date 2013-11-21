* Won't walk away from Russia
* To invest "like porcupines making love"
* Templeton group owns more than $1 bln Russian stocks
(Adds Mobius comments)
MOSCOW, Nov 21 Veteran emerging markets investor
Mark Mobius said on Thursday he had sold his fund's stake in
Russia's TNK-BP Holding, walking away from his attempt to get a
better buyout deal from the firm's new owner, Rosneft.
Yet Mobius, manager of Templeton's Emerging Markets Fund, is
not pulling out of Russia entirely after a bruising exchange
between minority shareholders and Igor Sechin, the boss of the
state-controlled Russian oil major.
"We will continue to invest in Russia but with care ... like
porcupines making love," Mobius said an emailed reply to
questions from Reuters.
The Franklin Templeton emerging markets group has more than
$1 billion invested in Russian equities.
Rosneft bought TNK-BP for $55 billion in March, but did not
offer equal terms to minority investors who own about 5 percent
of TNK-BP's listed unit, now called RN Holding,
raising concerns over Russia's corporate governance standards.
"Of course corporate governance concerns remain not only in
Russia but other parts of the world," Mobius said. "In Russia
there are good companies in this regard and others not so good."
Mobius had sought a better deal than the offer eventually
made by Rosneft, estimated by analysts to value TNK-BP at a
discount of nearly half to the price it paid to BP and
quartet of Soviet-born tycoons in Russia's largest takeover.
Sechin initially refused to make an offer, saying that
Rosneft "was not a charity", but eventually proposed buying out
the remaining shares for about $1.5 billion in late September.
The deal worked out at around $2.07 per ordinary share and
$1.71 for preferred shares.
The offer disappointed some investors who hoped to get
closer to the $3.70 a share analysts calculated Rosneft had paid
for TNK-BP. Shares in RN Holding were little changed on Thursday
at 65.09 roubles ($1.98).
($1 = 32.8670 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Douglas Busvine; Editing
by Elizabeth Piper)