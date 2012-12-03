MOSCOW Dec 3 Russian power company TGK-1
, controlled by Gazprom, said on Monday its
nine-month net profit was down 8 percent to 3.4 billion roubles
($110 million), hit by decline in electricity prices.
In the same period last year, the company, which supplies
power to the city of Saint-Petersburg, had a net profit of 3.7
billion roubles.
TGK-1 added on Monday its revenue stood at 42.4 billion
roubles for the period, also down from 43.2 billion seen the
same period last year.
($1 = 30.9137 Russian roubles)
