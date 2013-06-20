ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 Trading house
Gunvor is seeking to expand in liquefied natural gas in Asia,
its co-owner, Russian tycoon Gennady Timchenko said on Thursday,
as he prepares to launch a major project in Russia and is
pressing the Kremlin to lift monopoly on LNG exports.
Novatek, Russia's No.2 gas producer, majority-owned by
Timchenko and chief executive Leonid Mikhelson, is building a
$20-billion LNG plant on the Yamal peninsula.
It would become Russia's second only plant after the
Sakhalin-2 facility of the state gas export monopoly Gazprom's
.
Novatek and state oil major Rosneft are pressing
the government to grant them rights to export LNG. As for now,
Gazprom enjoys a monopoly on exports of both pipeline and
liquefied gas.
"We are not stepping on Gazprom's toes. But I think we may
participate (in export) where Gazprom is not present," Timchenko
told a small group of reporters.
Gazprom has previously also identified Asia as the key
growth market for LNG demand.
