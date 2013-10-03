BRIEF-Golden Wheel Tiandi to further issue us$200 million 8.25% senior notes
* Entered into agreement with initial purchasers on 11 april 2017 in relation to further issue of us$200 million 8.25% senior notes due 2019
MOSCOW Oct 3 Russian TCS Group Holding, a parent company for credit card supplier Tinkoff Credit Systems on Thursday launched an initial public offering to raise up to $750 million.
TCS, founded and run by entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, has been looking for outside funding to help to finance the company's growth plans.
The company said the offering would include a primary component - being sold by the company - of between $150 million and $200 million with the balance to be sold by Oleg Tinkov and other shareholders.
* Singapore Exchange (sgx) and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (Spdb) have entered into a memorandum of understanding