MOSCOW Jan 23 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, said fourth-quarter shipments reached 1.04 million tonnes, up 0.8 percent from the third quarter, thanks to strong growth in its American division.

Product shipments in the division grew by 9.9 percent quarter-on-quarter to 295,000 tonnes.

TMK also said it expects some growth in shipments this year.

"TMK expects a slight increase in total shipments in 2012 over 2011 given the existing agreements with the company's customers and continuation of current market trends," it said. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Lidia Kelly)