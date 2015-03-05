March 5 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry:

Says Q4 net loss $254 million versus $7 million loss in Q3;

Says Q4 net loss caused by foreign exchange loss of $198 million and impairment loss of $153 million;

Says it increased prices to most customers, to largely offset input cost inflation in roubles;

Says 2015 capital expenditures to decrease by 25-30 percent, year-on-year.