BRIEF-CIBC and PrivateBancorp announce increase in consideration under amended merger agreement
* Cibc and privatebancorp announce increase in consideration under amended merger agreement
March 5 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry:
Says Q4 net loss $254 million versus $7 million loss in Q3;
Says Q4 net loss caused by foreign exchange loss of $198 million and impairment loss of $153 million;
Says it increased prices to most customers, to largely offset input cost inflation in roubles;
Says 2015 capital expenditures to decrease by 25-30 percent, year-on-year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 Malaysian offshore drilling services firm UMW Oil & Gas Corp Bhd (UMW-OG) scrapped plans on Thursday to acquire offshore support vessel provider Icon Offshore Bhd, citing capital constraints and uncertainties in the industry.