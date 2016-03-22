BRIEF-Red Star Macalline Group's unit enters share swap agreement
* Yantai Red Star and Red Star Management, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share swap agreement
MOSCOW, March 22 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Tuesday it would sell 44 million additional shares as part of a financing deal with VTB bank.
TMK agreed a deal with VTB last year to raise around 10 billion roubles ($147.09 million) by selling its shares. The funds will be used to reduce debt by repaying bank loans this year. ($1 = 67.9855 roubles) (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
May 16 Electronic signature service DocuSign said on Tuesday hackers had temporarily gained access to a database containing customer emails following a surge in phishing emails sent to its users.