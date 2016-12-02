MOSCOW Dec 2 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, is talking to banks about the possibility of holding a secondary share offering (SPO) to raise around $200 million, three banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

According to two of the sources, the company is looking at the early months of next year for a possible deal. The sources said that TMK had not yet chosen banks for the potential placement.

TMK declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)