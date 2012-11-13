* TNK-BP close to similar deals worth up to $31 bln
* Gazprom losses still small share of its total volumes
MOSCOW Nov 13 Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP
is set to sign a deal to supply Russian power producer
TGK-5 with gas worth as much as $6 billion over 18
years, TGK-5 said on Tuesday, in the latest loss by Gazprom
to a rival.
Around 40 percent of Gazprom's domestic long-term contracts
with industrial users are set to expire by Jan. 1, 2013. Some
experts suggest that independent suppliers are more flexible and
may offer better terms than Russia's top gas producer.
TGK-5, a unit of Viktor Vekselberg's KES Holding, said it
planned to sign the deal to purchase a total of some 17 billion
cubic metres of gas from TNK-BP in 2013-2030. It may top it up
with an extra 6.4 bcm in 2017-2030 at 3.5 percent below the
state-regulated price.
The agreement is subject to approval by TGK-5 shareholders.
TNK-BP, in which Vekselberg is a shareholder, may secure
another $31 billion in similar deals with two power companies
also controlled by Vekselberg's KES Holding.
TNK-BP, which is being taken over by Rosneft for
$55 billion, declined to comment.
Combining these deals, Gazprom has lost contracts to supply
a total of some 30 bcm until 2030. On an annual basis, the lost
volumes so far account for a small share of the 280 bcm that
Gazprom supplied to the domestic market last year.
Analysts from Otkritie brokerage said investors in Gazprom
should not be concerned, because rival producers lack immediate
spare production capacity.
Furthermore, many industrial customers "are physically
linked to Gazprom fields" and unable to struck deals with other
producers, they said.