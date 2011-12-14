MOSCOW Dec 14 Russian oil company TNK-BP , half-owned by BP, will invest up to $10 billion in Arctic oilfield development and and construction of a pipeline to link the fields with the export pipeline, the company said on Wednesday.

TNK-BP said it signed an agerement with Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft to deliver oil into the Zapolyarnoye-Purpe pipeline, which will connect the company's Arctic deposits with the China-bound trunk.

The oil reserves and resources of the company's fields in Yamal region are estimated at approximately 5 billion barrels.