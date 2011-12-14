MOSCOW Dec 14 Russian oil company TNK-BP
, half-owned by BP, will invest up to $10
billion in Arctic oilfield development and and construction of a
pipeline to link the fields with the export pipeline, the
company said on Wednesday.
TNK-BP said it signed an agerement with Russia's oil
pipeline monopoly Transneft to deliver oil into the
Zapolyarnoye-Purpe pipeline, which will connect the company's
Arctic deposits with the China-bound trunk.
The oil reserves and resources of the company's fields in
Yamal region are estimated at approximately 5 billion barrels.