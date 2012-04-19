* Minister will launch lawsuit against TNK-BP
* Officials question dividend policy
* TNK-BP shares down 4.5 percent after comments
* Attack takes place ahead of cabinet reshuffle
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, April 19 Senior Russian officials
threatened on Thursday to claim damages from Anglo-Russian oil
producer TNK-BP for spills in Siberia and raised questions about
the company's generous dividend policy.
The shares of Moscow-traded TNK-BP's closed down
4.5 percent after the comments, underperforming the broader
market, which was down only 0.3 percent. The shares of
oil major BP Plc, which owns half of TNK-BP, were down
1.3 percent.
TNK-BP accounts for 29 percent of BP's total production and
27 percent of its reserves. Dividends from jointly controlled
companies make up about 14 percent of BP's profit.
Natural Resources and Ecology Minister Yuri Trutnev, who
flew over TNK-BP's Samotlor field, told a government meeting
chaired by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin that he ordered an
regulator to file a lawsuit against TNK-BP.
Trutnev gave pictures of the spill to Putin and said that
TNK-BP reported 784 accidents in 2011 compared with around 20
by its rival, LUKOIL, and blamed the company's
investment policy.
"The main reason is the poor state of the pipelines. They
have enough resources to increase the investment threefold and
fix the pipelines in 5-7 years," Trutnev said, according to the
meeting's transcript published on a government website.
Energy Minister Sergei Shmatko said the company's dividend
payout was too generous.
"The dividend policy of this company is very different from
the dividend policy of our other companies, both private and
state," Shmatko said. "In 2011 almost all the profit the owners
paid out as dividends, almost $8 billion."
Putin asked the officials to "act in line with the law."
"We need to meet the management and shareholders and
negotiate using all the instruments provided by the law," he
said.
SAFETY WORK UNSATISFACTORY
The threat will add to TNK-BP's legal problems and
represents a new headache for BP, which failed last year to
secure a lucrative deal with state-controlled oil major Rosneft
.
The attack also took place in the absence of the energy
tsar, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, who was in the United
States for meetings on a new $500 billion venture between
Rosneft and ExxonMobil Corp. ExxonMobil has effectively
replaced BP in the Arctic exploration deal with Rosneft.
The attack also occurred during an intense power struggle
as rival factions eye key energy posts in the new government
ahead of a cabinet reshuffle later this year when Putin steps
down as prime minister.
TNK-BP said in February it would raise capital expenditure
by 17 percent in 2012, but would not to change its dividend
policy.
The Natural Resources ministry said in a statement on
Wednesday that "Trutnev deemed TNK-BP's ecological safety work
unsatisfactory," after he visited the Western Siberia
Khanty-Mansiisk region.
TNK-BP said on Wednesday that "historical problems with the
region's pollution are well-known," adding that it was "open for
cooperation."