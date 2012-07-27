UPDATE 2-Oil dips on glut concerns, but Mideast tension, falling U.S. stocks support
* Qatar crisis sparks fears of fuel supply disruptions (Adds U.S. production outlook, updates prices)
MOSCOW, July 27 Russia's third-largest oil producer TNK-BP said on Friday its second-quarter net profit slumped to $808 million from $2.2 billion a year ago on the back of lower crude prices and a higher export tax.
The company, half-owned by BP, said Russian Urals crude oil prices declined 7 percent during the period, while it had to pay a higher export tax, an extra $14 per barrel, due to a time lag in taxation.
Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation dropped to $2.25 billion from $3.43 billion in the year-ago period as revenues fell 7 percent to $14.26 billion.
The company also said in a statement it increased capital expenditures by 8 percent in the first half of 2012 to $2.4 billion.
NOUAKCHOTT, June 6 The West African country of Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar on Tuesday over allegations it "supports terrorists", the state news agency reported, and OPEC member Gabon also condemned the small Gulf Arab state.