MOSCOW Feb 28 TNK-BP International, the main
unit of Russia's TNK-BP that is being taken over by
state oil company Rosneft, said on Thursday its 2012
net income fell by 13 percent to $7.58 billion.
In the fourth quarter of last year the company's net was
also down year-on-year, to $1.87 billion from $2.10 billion.
Revenues in 2012 rose slightly to $60.45 billion from $60.20
billion in 2011.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
Amortisation, or EBITDA, were 7 percent lower than in 2011, at
$13.35 billion - chiefly due to increase in export duties and
other taxes, as well as one-off impairments, the company said.
TNK-BP also said it had replaced 210 percent of its reserves
in 2012 under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's LOF
(life of field) standards, or SEC-LOF.
Rosneft is expected soon to get the nod from regulators for
its $55 billion deal to buy TNK-BP, from BP and a quartet
of Soviet-born tycoons, making it possible to close the deal in
the first quarter, sources say.