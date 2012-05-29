MOSCOW May 29 Maxim Barsky, who resigned last year as deputy chief executive of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP after failing to win BP's support to become CEO, will return as an adviser, two sources close to TNK-BP said on Tuesday.

A third source close to Russia's No.3 oil firm said the role might ultimately pave the way for Barsky to take the top job at TNK-BP, where a boardroom feud has erupted into the open with the resignation of shareholder Mikhail Fridman as CEO.

Another source close to the local AAR shareholder consortium that owns half of TNK-BP played down that prospect, however, noting that BP remained cool towards Barsky.

A TNK-BP spokesman declined to comment.