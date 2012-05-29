* Barsky to return to company in new role
* Sources divided on possible path to CEO job
* BP holds grudge over lawsuit letter-sources
By Melissa Akin and Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, May 29 Maxim Barsky, who resigned last
year as deputy chief executive of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP
after failing to win BP's support to become
CEO, will return as an adviser, two sources close to TNK-BP said
on Tuesday.
A third source close to Russia's No.3 oil firm said the role
might ultimately pave the way for Barsky to take the top job at
TNK-BP, where a boardroom feud led to the resignation of
shareholder Mikhail Fridman as CEO on Monday.
The first two sources played down the prospect of Barsky
taking the top job, however, saying BP remained cool towards
him.
A TNK-BP spokesman declined to comment.
Sources close to both companies say the latest outbreak of
hostilities is likely to precipitate an end to the fractious but
lucrative relationship that has spanned more than a decade, with
a buyout by Rosneft of the Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR)
group that represents the Russian shareholders, the most likely
outcome.
Meanwhile, Fridman's departure is the most dramatic in a
series of potentially destabilising events at TNK-BP which, a
source close to one shareholder said, is designed to "rock the
boat so that somebody gets out."
Under their shareholder's agreement, BP has the right to
nominate the chief executive of TNK-BP. BP's candidate then
requires board approval to take up the post.
The board is currently short an independent director,
raising issues of quorum for some key votes.
Former German Chancellor and another independent, mining
industry veteran James Leng, walked out earlier this year and
only one has been replaced.
In addition to TNK-BP Barsky has been involved in less
prominent Russian companies, from a Siberian producer and
refiner which later merged with Alliance Oil to
Pechora LNG, a modestly-sized gas extraction and liquefaction
project on Russia's Barents Sea coast which has caught the eye
of Gazprom and China's CNOOC.
More recently, he bought a stake and became the CEO of Matra
, a London listed exploration and production company,
and said it would focus on acquisitions of acreage in Russia and
Latin America.
A Russian newspaper report said this week that AAR could
club together with Matra to buy a Spanish exploration and
production company with projects in Mexico and Colombia, among
other Latin American countries.