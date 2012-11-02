MOSCOW Nov 2 The Russian tycoons selling out of
TNK-BP should receive Rosneft shares as part payment
rather than the $28 billion cash agreed, First Deputy Prime
Minister Igor Shuvalov told the Financial Times.
Rosneft is buying TNK-BP from British major BP and
Russia's AAR consortium of tycoons in a $55 billion deal. It is
paying $27 billion in cash and stock for BP's stake and has
signed a memorandum of understanding to buy out the AAR
consortium for $28 billion in cash in a separate transaction.
The newspaper said Shuvalov believed it would be better if
AAR were to be paid partly in Rosneft shares, and not just cash,
without giving further details on the proposed split.
"The problem is whether they (the AAR tycoons) will have the
ability to invest immediately," the Financial Times quoted him
as saying in an interview published on Friday.
"Of course we would welcome it if they will invest in
Russian projects and if they will decide this, otherwise no
restrictions will be imposed."
A source close to Rosneft said the company would need to
study the agreement with AAR to see if paying shares would be a
possibility.
AAR, which represents Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, Len
Blavatnik and Viktor Vekselberg, declined to comment.
The Financial Times cited a person close to the Russian
shareholders saying that the issue of receiving partial payment
in Rosneft shares had never been suggested by either side: "Such
an option is not on the table."
Rosneft declined comment.