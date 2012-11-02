* Russia's First Deputy PM offers Rosneft shares as part of
the deal
* Source says this has never been discussed
MOSCOW Nov 2 Russian oil giant Rosneft
has not suggested that the tycoons selling out of
smaller rival TNK-BP receive payment in stock rather
than cash, a source familiar with the matter said.
The source was responding to a report the Financial Times
which quoted First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov saying it
would be better if the Russian owners of TNK-BP were paid partly
in Rosneft shares, and not just $28 billion in cash.
Rosneft is buying TNK-BP from British oil company BP
and Russia's AAR consortium of tycoons in a $55 billion deal.
It is paying $27 billion in cash and stock for BP's stake
and has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy out the AAR
consortium for $28 billion in cash in a separate transaction.
"The problem is whether they (the AAR tycoons) will have the
ability to invest immediately," the Financial Times quoted
Shuvalov as saying in an interview published on Friday.
"Of course we would welcome it if they will invest in
Russian projects and if they will decide this, otherwise no
restrictions will be imposed."
The source familiar with the situation said this had never
been discussed or suggested by either side.
A source close to Rosneft said the company would need to
study the agreement with AAR to see if paying shares would be a
possibility.
AAR, which represents Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, Len
Blavatnik and Viktor Vekselberg, declined to comment.
Rosneft declined comment.