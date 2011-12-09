* Former German chancellor quits board, sources

* BP says shareholders affirm common priorities

MOSCOW, Dec 9 BP and its partners in Russia's TNK-BP , at odds over BP's attempt to tie up with a rival, declared a $1.25 billion interim dividend, but lost two prominent directors in their conflict, sources said.

Sources close to the company said former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and mining industry veteran James Leng, both serving as independents, quit the board, which was due to consider damages suits against its own shareholders over breaches of their agreements.

BP's local partners -- a quartet of Soviet-born billionaires grouped into the Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) consortium -- took the British major to arbitration over its failed attempt to enter an alliance with TNK-BP rival Rosneft .

AAR said BP violated the shareholders' agreement which said any shareholder must offer their new business opportunities in Russia to the TNK-BP board, and that their joint venture sustained damage through the lost opportunity of participating in a Rosneft deal.

BP and the four tycoons have been at odds for much of their eight year partnership in TNK-BP, but they are united in their support for regular hefty dividend payouts which also make stock in TNK-BP's operating unit a beloved portfolio investment.

The $1.25 billion third quarter dividend brings the year-to-date payout to TNK-BP shareholders to $7.5 billion, a company record, one of the sources, a senior executive who participated in the meeting, said.

BP, in a statement issued after the board meeting on Friday, did not disclose the dividend payment but said the shareholders were aligned in their priorities.

"Both shareholders ... reconfirmed their commitment to the continuing success and future growth of TNK-BP to the benefit of all shareholders - the primary business of the company and the board," BP said in the statement.

A media report said earlier this week a peace deal had been proposed, but the executive said no talks were under way.

Before leaving the company last month, deputy chief executive Maxim Barsky called a board meeting to discuss legal action against the British major to claim damages from the failed Rosneft deal, but later denied he had advocated an attack on BP in court.

Major litigation must be approved by the board of the 50-50 joint venture.

"The board also heard legal presentations on the potential for litigation by TNK-BP Ltd against both shareholders in the company, BP and Alfa, Access-Renova," the BP statement said. "However, no vote or resolutions were tabled concerning these issues."

It was the issue of potential lawsuits which prompted Schroeder and Leng, the former chairman of Rio Tinto , to resign, the senior executive said, adding that two law firms had recommended suing BP and several individuals involved in the Russia venture, including Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley.

"They (the directors) realised it would be difficult to vote against filing a lawsuit if two major, independent law firms have recommended a lawsuit to recover billions in damages from BP, BP's directors at TNK-BP and Bob Dudley and at the same time uphold their fiduciary duty," the executive said.