MOSCOW May 31 TNK-BP, British oil
major BP's Russian joint venture that is embroiled in a
shareholder dispute, may get a third investor, co-owner and
former chief executive Mikhail Fridman was quoted on Thursday as
saying.
Fridman, one of the four Soviet-born tycoons who share
control of the 50-50 venture via the AAR consortium, quit as
chief executive on Monday, deepening a leadership crisis that
has deprived the company of a functioning board.
"Everything is possible and realistic. We are open to
proposals," Fridman told the Kommersant business daily in an
interview. "There are no concrete offers, but it (TNK-BP) may be
interesting to many."
Fridman declined to comment to Kommersant what he considers
to be fair value for TNK-BP, which is worth $38.4 billion based
on the current market price of its main listed unit, TNK-BP
Holding.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in a note dated May 29,
assigned a value of TNK-BP International, a holding company that
controls TNK-BP Holding and further assets including Slavneft
and some Ukrainian assets, at $50 billion.
"AAR might ask for a valuation of up to $55-$60 billion on
TNK-BP Holding alone, taking the transaction (to buy out AAR) to
$30-$35 billion," analysts led by Karen Kostanian wrote in the
note.
Fridman dismissed suggestions that his resignation was
related to former Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin's
appointment to run state oil firm Rosneft following
Vladimir Putin's return to the presidency.
Under Sechin, Rosneft is expected to become a platform to
consolidate Russian industry assets. Deputy Prime Minister
Arkady Dvorkovich said separately that Rosneft is interested in
buying its smaller peer Zarubezhneft.
BP and AAR have been at loggerheads since BP sought to reach
an offshore exploration and $16 billion share-swap deal with
Rosneft last year. AAR won a court order to block the agreement,
and last May refused a $32 billion buyout offer from Rosneft and
BP for its one-half interest in TNK-BP.
Arbitration proceedings continue under UK law into whether
the failed BP-Rosneft deal violated an exclusivity clause in the
TNK-BP shareholder agreement, with further hearings expected to
be held towards the end of this year.
Responding to reports that Rosneft's interest in TNK-BP had
revived, Fridman called the idea of a merger between the two
"fantasy".
He said TNK-BP's current shareholder structure "no longer
serves the interests of each party", adding that only one - BP
or AAR - should control Russia's No.3 crude producer.
"There are a lot of different options. For example, BP
becomes a minority shareholder and gradually leaves TNK-BP's
capital ... We would also consider cutting our stake if part of
it is to be converted into BP shares," Fridman said.
He added that this process could take between five and seven
years.
BP has recouped its initial $7 billion investment in
TNK-BP from 2003 many times over, but it has had a series of
clashes with its local shareholders over corporate governance.
Last week the TNK-BP board, lacking a quorum, postponed a
dividend payout in a sign of a broadening rift between AAR and
BP, which each received $3.75 billion in 2011 dividends from
TNK-BP.