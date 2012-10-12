* New upstream head is former Vekselberg power exec
* Likely to serve as caretaker pending ownership talks
MOSCOW Oct 12 TNK-BP will appoint its
former head of power and gas to temporarily run the upstream
division after the departure of Alexander Dodds, two sources
close to the Anglo-Russian oil venture said on Friday.
Mikhail Slobodin, currently responsible for major projects,
managed utility assets for Viktor Vekselberg, one of BP's
local partners in the joint venture, before moving to TNK-BP to
run its power and gas division in 2011.
TNK-BP declined comments.
Dodds, the most senior executive to leave the company in an
exodus of staff over the past five months, was due to announce
his departure from Russia's third-largest oil firm on Friday.
The sources said Slobodin would serve as caretaker head of
the upstream division pending the outcome of discussions on
changing the company's ownership structure.
BP announced in June it wanted to sell its 50 percent stake
in the lucrative joint venture after years of protracted
conflict with its local partners.
Vekselberg and three other Soviet-born businessmen who
co-own TNK-BP initially said they wanted to buy out BP. Under
their shareholder agreement, BP is required to hold sale talks
with them for a fixed period, which ends on Oct. 17.
The four billionaires have told the British company they too
may try to sell out of the No. 3 oil producer. They are seen as
likely to sell if Russian state oil company Rosneft is
successful in a planned bid for BP's stake.