* Q2 net down to $808 mln from $2.2 bln a year ago
* EBITDA $2.25 billion vs $3.43 billion
* Revenue $14.26 billion vs $15.38
* Weak crude prices, higher taxes drove profits down
By Melissa Akin and Anastasia Lyrchikova
MOSCOW, July 27 Russia's third-largest oil
producer TNK-BP International said on Friday its
second-quarter net profit slumped to $808 million from $2.2
billion a year ago on the back of lower crude prices and higher
taxes.
The company, half-owned by British major BP, said
Russian Urals crude oil prices declined 7 percent during the
period, while it had to pay a higher export tax, an extra $14
per barrel, due to a time lag in taxation.
Some market insiders see a shareholder spat between TNK-BP's
owners -- BP and the AAR group of Russian billionaires -- as
another downward factor for the company's operations. BP put its
stake in TNK-BP up for sale on June 1 after a breakdown in
shareholder relations.
A senior company executive said during a briefing on Friday
the shareholder spat did not influence TNK-BP's results, despite
the company seeing its main financial indices declining.
"From our company's point of view, everything is going as
usual, we can feel no tangible pressure (from the shareholder
spat)," Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Muir told a
press-briefing through a translator. "We got used to it (the
spat) in the company."
He said there were certain difficulties in the corporate
procedures, but the company was coping.
BP formed the 50:50 joint venture with AAR, a consortium
representing a quartet of Russian tycoons, nearly a decade ago
to tap into the country's vast energy reserves. The group is
estimated to be worth as much as $60 billion.
TNK-BP's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) dropped to $2.25 billion from $3.43
billion in the year-earlier period.
Second-quarter EBITDA was hampered by the effects of foreign
exchange fluctuations on mineral tax payments, the company said.
TNK-BP's revenue for the period declined to $14.26 billion
from $15.38 billion a year ago, while its capital expenditure
increased by 8 percent to $2.4 billion.
A Siberian court on Friday awarded over $3 billion in
damages against BP in a suit brought by minority shareholders in
TNK-BP, the plaintiffs' lawyer told Reuters on Friday.