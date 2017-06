MOSCOW, June 4 A Russian court has ordered a new hearing into a $13 billion lawsuit brought against BP by minority shareholders in its Russia's venture, TNK-BP, over a failed deal between BP and Rosneft, a BP lawyer said on Monday.

The Federal Arbitration Court in the city of Tyumen has ordered a new hearing in a lower arbitration court, lawyer Konstantin Lukoyanov told Reuters. The original suit was thrown out last year.