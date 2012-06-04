MOSCOW, June 4 A Russian court has ordered a new
hearing into a $13 billion lawsuit brought against BP by
minority shareholders in its Russia's venture, TNK-BP,
over a failed deal between BP and Rosneft, a BP lawyer
said on Monday.
The Federal Arbitration Court in the Siberian city of Tyumen
has ordered a new hearing in a lower court, lawyer Konstantin
Lukoyanov told Reuters. The original suit was thrown out last
year.
"Today's decision casts doubts over the domestic court
system's ability to create a predictable and effective legal
environment," Lukoyanov said, adding it "inflicts substantial
damage on Russia's investment climate".
The ruling comes amid renewed hostilities between TNK-BP's
co-owners, BP and a quartet of billionaire investors, that
escalated last Friday when BP said it would seek to sell its
stake after receiving expressions of interest.
A spokesman for the AAR consortium, which represents the
shareholder quartet, declined to comment. The group had
previously denied being a party to the minority shareholders'
lawsuit against the British major.
The minority shareholders claimed that TNK-BP suffered
financial losses because it had been excluded from a planned
strategic alliance unveiled last year between BP and Rosneft.
No date for the hearings has been set.