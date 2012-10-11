* Highest ranking exec to leave since shareholders fell out
* BP may sell TNK-BP stake to Rosneft, AAR may stay or sell
* Dodds unlikely to join colleagues at Rosneft
* Deputy seen as likely successsor
MOSCOW, Oct 11 The head of upstream at Russian
oil firm TNK-BP will leave the company, the
highest-ranking executive to depart in an exodus of staff as a
potential sell-off by its main shareholders looms, sources close
to TNK-BP said on Thursday.
Alexander Dodds joined TNK-BP from ExxonMobil Qatar,
where he had served as president, in October 2011. The sources
said his resignation would be announced to company staff on
Friday.
Senior TNK-BP staff, including its top oil trader and head
of mergers and acquisitions, have left the company in the months
since BP and its partners in the Russian-British oil company
said their 50-50 joint venture was untenable.
Both sides have said they are willing to sell out, though
the quartet of Soviet-born billionaires who share control of the
No.3 Russian oil producer have also said they would be willing
to buy out the British oil major.
Russian state-backed oil firm Rosneft has said it
would like to buy out BP and is seeking financing for the deal,
likely to be worth a total of $25 billion or more, though a full
merger of TNK-BP and Rosneft through a buyout of both partners
could be difficult to finance.
Dodds is seen as unlikely to join a steady flow of
executives from TNK-BP and BP itself to Rosneft, however.
Sources close to TNK-BP said his likely successor was his
deputy, Nikolai Ivanov.