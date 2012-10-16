MOSCOW Oct 16 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev launched a crackdown on smoking on Tuesday with a bill
to ban tobacco advertising and raise taxes on cigarettes in the
world's second largest tobacco market after China.
Medvedev, stern-faced in a leather jacket in a message on
his video blog, said one in three Russians, or 44 million
people, are hooked on smoking in Russia, and almost 400,000 die
every year of smoking-related causes.
"Every year (the equivalent of) a large city disappears," he
said. "The government has adopted an anti-tobacco concept and
today we are beginning to realise it."
Under health ministry proposals, tobacco advertising - now
only allowed in some print media - would be outlawed, taxes
progressively increased on cigarette sales and smoking in cafes
and other public spaces eventually banned.
Russia banned tobacco billboard ads in 2007.
The bill is expected to be submitted to parliament for
approval in the coming days, two sources told Reuters.
The top players in Russia - British American Tobacco
, Japan Tobacco International, Philip Morris
and Imperial Tobacco - have lobbied to soften the
proposed legislation.