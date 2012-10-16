* Foreign firms control more than 90 pct of market
* Bill to be submitted to parliament in days
* Could see tobacco advertising outlawed, taxes raised
By Alissa de Carbonnel and Megan Davies
MOSCOW, Oct 16 Russia launched a crackdown on
smoking on Tuesday with a bill to ban tobacco advertising and
raise taxes on cigarettes to help tackle a public health crisis
in the world's second largest tobacco market after China.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in a video blog that 44
million Russians, nearly one in three, were hooked on smoking,
and almost 400,000 die every year of smoking-related causes.
Under Health Ministry proposals, tobacco advertising - now
only allowed in some print media - would be outlawed, taxes
increased on cigarette sales and smoking in cafes and other
public spaces eventually banned.
The bill is expected to be submitted to parliament for
approval in the coming days.
"Every year (the equivalent of) a large city disappears,"
Medvedev said. "The government has adopted an anti-tobacco
strategy and today we are beginning to put it in place."
The habit of lighting up in Russia, where the air in bars,
coffee shops and stairwells is thick with smoke, is encouraged
by the cheap price of cigarettes. A pack typically costs around
50-60 roubles (less than $2).
While President Vladimir Putin is a non-smoker and has
reprimanded ministers for smoking, some other top officials,
such as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, are heavy smokers.
Some people on Moscow streets doubted the measures would
have any effect. "People will smoke no matter what, its Russia,"
said Viktor, a salesman who did not give his surname.
The government hopes the legislation will help improve life
expectancy, which at 62 for men and 74 for women in 2009,
remains low by the standards of other middle-income countries.
The Russian cigarette market, estimated to be worth around
$22 billion in 2011 by Euromonitor International, is a
significant part of overseas tobacco companies' businesses.
Four foreign tobacco companies - Japan Tobacco
International, Phillip Morris, British American Tobacco
, and Imperial Tobacco - control more than 90
percent of Russian sales and have been lobbying to soften the
proposed legislation.
CRACKDOWN PENDING
The bill would probably become law next spring if submitted
to parliament by Nov. 1, Nikolai Gerasimenko, deputy chairman of
the State Duma's health committee, was quoted by the state-run
Itar-Tass news agency as saying.
Russia's Finance Ministry has previously announced plans to
increase the excise duty on tobacco by around 40 percent for
2013 and 2014 and said on Tuesday it plans to hike taxes by 10
percent a year after 2015. The Health Ministry supports a
greater increase in duty.
The proposed legislation follows in the footsteps of other
countries, mostly in the West, who have imposed strict controls
on the advertising and sales of cigarettes and banned smoking in
public places.
British American Tobacco, which has 19.6 percent of the
market according to Euromonitor, said in a statement the company
is not against tougher regulations, but lawmakers "have to
consider the interests of both non-smokers and smokers".
"There are various methods for this, from installing modern
ventilation systems to special isolation rooms for smoking in
public places," BAT said.
A spokesman for Philip Morris, which has a market share of
26.4 percent, said it was premature to comment as the bill has
not yet been submitted to parliament.
Around 165,000 kiosk owners and workers have signed a
petition against the proposed ban on the sale of cigarettes by
the vendors. They say many kiosks, which provide work for around
one million people, could be forced out of business.
"Our customers will continue to buy cigarettes, but they
will get them from the bigger shops, where it's easier to buy
everything at once," said petition coordinator Vladlen Maximov.