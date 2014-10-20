Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Total SA CEO Christophe de Margerie was killed in an airplane accident at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, airport spokeswoman Elena Krylova said on Tuesday.
"Tonight, a plane crashed when it collided with a snow-clearing machine. Three crew members and a passenger died. I can confirm that the passenger was Total's head de Margerie," she said.
Total was not immediately reachable for confirmation.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and James Regan; Writing by Howard Goller; Editing by Gary Crosse)
PARIS Boeing is nearing a decision to launch a larger version of its 737 workhorse jet within two months to counter strong sales of the Airbus A321neo, after a breakthrough on the design for one of its parts, industry sources said.