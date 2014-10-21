* Private jet collided with snow plough during takeoff
By Vladimir Soldatkin and James Regan
MOSCOW/PARIS, Oct 21 Christophe de Margerie, the
charismatic and outspoken chief executive of the French oil
company Total, was killed when his private jet hit a
snow plough as it was taking off from Moscow's Vnukovo airport
on Monday night.
His death leaves a void at the top of one of the world's
biggest listed oil firms at a difficult time for the industry as
oil prices fall and state-backed competitors keep them out of
some of the best oil exploration territory.
De Margerie, 63, was a strong opponent of Western economic
sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine, and had
been attending a meeting on foreign investment with around 30
other foreign executives at Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev's country residence in Gorki near Moscow.
The crash occurred around midnight Moscow time as his
Dassault Falcon was taking off for Paris in poor visibility. The
plane's three crew were also killed, but television footage
showed the snowplough driver seemingly unhurt.
Total is France's second-biggest listed company, with a
market value of 102 billion euros ($130 billion) that makes it
the fourth largest Western oil company, behind Exxon,
Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron.
In a brief news conference on Tuesday, Total's
secretary-general, Jean-Jacques Guilbaud, said its governance
committee and board would meet "as soon as possible".
"Total will keep going," he said. "The group is organised to
ensure the continuity of its governance."
With his distinctive bushy moustache and outspoken manner,
de Margerie was one of the most recognisable of oil executives
and a personal friend of French President Francois Hollande.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls said France had lost "an
extraordinary business leader who turned Total into a world
giant".
Ben van Beurden, chief executive of Total's rival Royal
Dutch Shell, said de Margerie had been "a larger than life
character, a leader respected across the energy industry and a
friend".
De Margerie ran Total's exploration and production division
before becoming CEO in 2007, but only took full control with the
additional role of chairman in May 2010.
Known inside the company as "The Big Moustache", he said in
July that he should be judged on the new projects launched on
his watch, including a string of African fields.
He also said then that Total, which has not announced any
official succession plan, would name a successor from within.
POTENTIAL SUCCESSORS
Philippe Boisseau, head of Total's renewable energy
division, and Patrick Pouyanne, who was charged with reducing
exposure to unprofitable European refining sectors, have long
been seen as potential successors.
By 1320 GMT, Total's share was up 2.6 percent at 44.05
euros, broadly in line with other European majors such as Shell
and BP.
Barclays France director Franklin Pichard said de Margerie's
death "shouldn't trigger insurmountable management
difficulties".
Ion-Marc Valahu, fund manager at Swiss investment firm
Clairinvest, agreed. "I think the Total management is pretty
strong," he said. "The board has been there for a long time."
De Margerie was a staunch defender of Russia and its energy
policies, as the conflict in Ukraine has raised tensions with
the West to levels not seen since the Cold War, and triggered
economic sanctions against Moscow.
Total is one of the biggest foreign investors in Russia,
where its output is due to double by 2020.
De Margerie told Reuters in July that Europe should stop
thinking about cutting its dependence on Russian gas and focus
instead on making those deliveries safer.
He said tensions between the West and Russia were pushing
Moscow closer to China, as illustrated by a $400 billion deal to
supply Beijing with gas that was clinched in May.
"Are we going to build a new Berlin Wall?" he said.
"Russia is a partner and we shouldn't waste time protecting
ourselves from a neighbour ... What we are looking to do is not
to be too dependent on any country, no matter which. Not from
Russia, which has saved us on numerous occasions."
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences, praising
de Margerie's commitment to Russian-French relations.
Total said last month that sanctions would not stop it
working on the Yamal project, a $27 billion joint venture to tap
vast natural gas reserves in northwest Siberia that aims to
double Russia's stake in the fast-growing market for liquefied
natural gas. De Margerie said then that Europe could not live
without Russian gas, and that there was no reason to do so.
Russia accounted for about 9 percent of Total's oil and gas
output in 2013. The firm said in April that Russia would become
its biggest source of oil and gas by 2020 due to Yamal, and its
partnership with the Russian energy company Novatek.
De Margerie also worked to ensure that Total would be in
pole position to return to Iran if Western economic sanctions
there were lifted.
However, Total's dealings with Iran and Iraq in the 1990s
dogged de Margerie's tenure. Last year, the firm agreed to pay
$398 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil allegations that
it had paid bribes to win oil and gas contracts in Iran.
Separately, Total, de Margerie himself and 17 other
executives were tried in France last year for corruption linked
to the U.N. oil-for-food programme in Iraq, in which $1.8
billion flowed illicitly to Saddam Hussein's government, but all
were cleared.
Like other big oil companies, Total has been under pressure
from shareholders to cut costs and raise dividends as rising
costs and weaker oil prices have squeezed profitability.
After struggling with production outages in Libya,
Kazakhstan and Nigeria, it cut its oil output targets and said
last month that it would step up asset sales.
It also said it would overhaul its approach to exploration
after a "high-risk, high-reward" drilling strategy, launched two
years ago and generally welcomed by industry experts, failed to
discover any large deposits.
Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a
criminal investigation into the crash.
It said the driver had been found to be drunk, but that
investigators were also examining the actions of the air traffic
controllers and the flight crew. The driver's lawyer said the
driver had been following instructions from air traffic control,
and that his relatives had said he never drank alcohol.
The airport, which is used by Putin and other government
officials, said visibility had been down to 350 metres (1,150
feet) at the time of the crash.
Russia's air safety record is patchy at best.
In December 2012, a Russian airliner flying without
passengers broke into pieces after sliding off the runway upon
landing and crashing onto a highway outside Vnukovo Airport,
-killing four of the eight crew.
