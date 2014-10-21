MOSCOW Oct 21 Russian President Vladimir Putin
has sent his condolences over the tragic death of Total's
Chief Executive Officer Christophe de Mergerie, the
news agency TASS cited Kremlin's spokesman as saying.
"Vladimir Putin has long known de Margerie, had close
working relationship with him," TASS cited Dmitry Peskov as
saying.
De Margerie was killed when a business jet collided with a
snow plough during takeoff at Moscow's Vnukovo International
Airport overnight, the company and airport officials said.
"The President highly appreciated de Mergerie's business
skills, his continued commitment to the development of not only
bilateral Russian-French relations but also on multifaceted
levels," Peskov said, according to TASS.
