MOSCOW Oct 23 Russian prosecutors have detained
four more Moscow airport workers over a plane crash which killed
the CEO of French oil company Total, Christophe de
Margerie, the country's Investigative Committee said on
Thursday.
The committee has moved quickly to detain those it says
might be responsible for the crash, which killed de Margerie and
the crew of his private jet in a tragedy which has done little
to improve Russia's reputation for poor air safety.
But some have accused investigators of jumping to
conclusions and trying to find a scapegoat by accusing the
driver of the snow plough that hit de Margerie's plane of being
drunk. His lawyer denied the allegations.
The committee said in a statement that prosecutors had
detained Vladimir Ledenev, the leading airfield service engineer
at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, which was overseeing snow clearing
works on the night when the plane hit the snow plough.
They had also detained the head of flights at the airport,
Roman Dunayev, dispatcher-trainee Svetlana Krivsun as well as
Vnukovo's dispatcher Alexander Kruglov.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)