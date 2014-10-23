(Adds plough driver quote, detail from aviation committee)
MOSCOW Oct 23 Russian prosecutors detained four
Moscow airport workers and denied bail to the driver of a snow
plough which hit a private jet killing the CEO of French oil
company Total earlier this week, officials said on
Thursday.
Russia's investigative committee has moved quickly to detain
those it says might be responsible for the crash, which killed
Christophe de Margerie in a tragedy which has done little to
improve Russia's reputation for poor air safety.
The chief executive of Moscow's Vnukovo airport and his
deputy resigned over the crash, but some critics have accused
investigators of trying to find a scapegoat by accusing the
driver of the snow plough, 60-year-old Vladimir Martynenko, of
being drunk. His lawyer denied the allegations.
On Thursday, a court denied Martynenko's appeal to be
allowed bail on health grounds. Investigators said Martynenko,
who appeared in the blue uniform he wore to work at Vnukovo,
would be a flight risk and could destroy evidence.
"I am cooperating with investigators, I know I am involved
in this incident. (But) this is new to me, pre-trial detention
centre, it's tough there," Martynenko said quietly from a barbed
metal cage in the courtroom during his unsuccessful bail
hearing.
He will be kept in jail until the court case begins.
Earlier the investigative committee said in a statement that
prosecutors had detained Vladimir Ledenev, the leading airfield
service engineer at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, which was
overseeing snow clearing work on the night of the crash.
They had also detained the head of flights at the airport,
Roman Dunayev, dispatcher-trainee Svetlana Krivsun as well as
Vnukovo's dispatcher Alexander Kruglov.
Russia's aviation committee MAK, which is also investigating
the crash, said on Thursday it finished collecting plane parts
from the crash site and had carried out an initial analysis of
the black box recordings.
MAKs representatives told a news conference the runway was
clear when the plane was given permisson to take off. They added
the aircraft was already in the air at a speed of some 250
kilometres per hour when it hit the plough and that the plane's
crew saw the cleaning machine just before the crash.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Maria Tsvetkova, Gabriela
Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper and William Hardy)