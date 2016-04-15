PARIS, April 15 Russian Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev said the financing by French banks of Russia's Yamal
liquefied natural gas (LNG) project would be a key topic during
a meeting with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron later on
Friday.
"This is the key topic we are going to discuss with Macron,"
Ulyukayev told journalists in Paris following a meeting with
French company executives.
Ulyukayev added that there had been progress in negotiations
and that he expected a financing deal to be signed with French
banks this year.
Yamal LNG is trying to raise more than $10 billion in
external financing, mainly from China, for the project, which is
only Russia's second LNG plant.
Russia's Novatek holds 50.1 percent in the
project, which aims to start producing LNG next year. Total and
China's CNPC control 20 percent each, while China's Silk Road
Fund bought a 9.9 percent stake last month.
