MOSCOW, March 26 French major Total has slashed the oil production outlook at its Kharyaga project in northern Russia citing a revision of its reserves, a company official said on Monday.

Total had previously envisaged reaching annual peak production of 3.2 million tonnes in 2013. But Total's chief geologist in Russia, Renaud Gauchet, said the new peak production level of 1.9-2.0 million tonnes of crude is expected in 2017-2018.

"The plan had been too aggressive. With that the production could have fallen sharply," he told reporters at an Energy Exchange conference.

He declined to say by how much the Kharyaga reserves in Timan-Pechora region were revised down. Previously, they were pegged at over 200 million tonnes.

Kharyaga is a rare production sharing agreement in Russia, like fellow Sakhalin-1 project, led by Exxon Mobil. Total owns 40 percent in the project, where 30 percent also belongs to Norway's Statoil.

Gauchet also said that the project will produce 1.5 million tonnes of oil (30,000 barrels per day) in 2012.